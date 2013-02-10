|
INA TODAY PERSPECTIVE:
BEAR IN THE LIVING ROOM
What is a Chekist?
CHANGING THE PAST -- DESTROYING THE MIND
Winston Smith, please call your office
LEPONTO, PUTIN, AND THE NEXT U.S. PRESIDENT
CURSE OF THE PEACE DIVIDEND
|
BACKGROUND ON TODAY'S HEADLINES:
LIES,
TERROR, AND THE RISE OF THE NEO-COMMUNIST EMPIRE: ORIGINS AND DIRECTION,
By Toby Westerman. Originally written in 2009, this work gives background on today's events not provided by the "mainstream" media. The author reveals the origins and direction of the communist resurgence around the world, including South America, and demonstrates its link to militant Islam.